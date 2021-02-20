Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 232.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

