Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 183.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock valued at $155,572,080. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $903.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $810.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 309.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

