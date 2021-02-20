Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,843,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 503,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

