L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRLCY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.26.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

