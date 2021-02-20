Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $69.07.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

