Lokken Investment Group LLC Invests $238,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Loews by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,134 shares of company stock worth $424,441. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on L shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.