Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,861 SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of SuRo Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $14.12 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

SuRo Capital Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.