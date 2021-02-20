LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Trading Down 8.5%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 2,510,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,329,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

