Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%.

LTHM stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.89, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

