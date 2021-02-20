Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of LYV opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $88.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

