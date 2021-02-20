Litecoin Plus Reaches Market Cap of $215,480.51 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $215,480.51 and approximately $50.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,235.92 or 0.99844221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00144654 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

