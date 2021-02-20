Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Insider Sells $192,600.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,157.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $612,150.00.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.16. 386,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,899. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $669.12 million, a P/E ratio of -174.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

