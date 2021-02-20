LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $14.08 million and $7,670.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027187 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,554,874 coins and its circulating supply is 706,977,033 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.