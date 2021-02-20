Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 314,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

