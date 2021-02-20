Lincoln National Corp Invests $171,000 in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

