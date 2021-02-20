Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 76 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

