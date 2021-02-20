Life Storage (LSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

