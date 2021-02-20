Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $570.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

