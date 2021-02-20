Lido Advisors LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,634. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.82.

