Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $30,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 191,826 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,724.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.05. 59,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,500. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95.

