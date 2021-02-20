Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Canopy Growth worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 219,446 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 135,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

CGC stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $38.63. 5,923,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,364,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

