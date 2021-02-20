Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 17,475 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NIKE by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,940. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

