Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s share price fell 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.60. 18,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,790,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

