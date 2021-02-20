Level01 (LVX) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Level01 has a market cap of $4.12 million and $7,395.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Level01 has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

About Level01

LVX is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,640,461 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

