Leslie-Ann Reed Sells 1,856,547 Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Stock

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total transaction of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

LON:LTG opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 132.31. Learning Technologies Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 106.20 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

