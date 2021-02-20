Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.55

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.98. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 76,376 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Leonardo in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leonardo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Leonardo alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.