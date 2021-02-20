Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.75. Lennar posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $10.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 247,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

