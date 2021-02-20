Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.22.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,404. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 387,505 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.