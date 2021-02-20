Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 17,851 Shares

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $567,304.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LE opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $143,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lands’ End by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

