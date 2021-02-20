Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

