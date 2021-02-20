Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.25. 14,962,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,935,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

