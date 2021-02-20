Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.42. The stock had a trading volume of 645,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,572. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $219.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.16.

