Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,290,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,862,359. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

