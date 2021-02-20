K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €8.80 ($10.35) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.29. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

