Krones’ (KRNTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Krones stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. Krones has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

