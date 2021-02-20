Krones’ (KRNTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Krones stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. Krones has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $46.15.
