KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.26 and last traded at $50.92. Approximately 396,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 134,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,087,000.

