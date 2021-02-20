Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $14.24. 101,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,288,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Koss alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,596.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nancy Koss 2012 Trust, Dated 1 sold 70,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $2,963,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 832,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,258,731.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,601 shares of company stock worth $18,559,045. Company insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.