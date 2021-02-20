Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 6.8%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 258,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,502,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

