Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KOS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

