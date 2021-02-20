Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

