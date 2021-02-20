Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

