Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $466,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMI. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $231.34 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $236.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

