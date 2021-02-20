Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.