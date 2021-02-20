Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $455,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $49.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.