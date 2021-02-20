Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,710 SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XHS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,666,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000.

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $105.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $111.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58.

