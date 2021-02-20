Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. FMR LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 31.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

