Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s (ADRNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

