Komodo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.64 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Komodo has a market cap of $176.70 million and $20.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00286222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00123751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00047618 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001187 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,339,565 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.