Koito Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Trading Down 0.4%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.24 and last traded at $73.35. Approximately 6,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 1,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koito Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14.

