Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 5.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.57 and last traded at $65.72. Approximately 77,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,597,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

